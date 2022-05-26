Greenfield Retirement Home Activity Director receives Heart and Hands Award

Greenfield Retirement Home Activity Director Christine Thompson was presented with the Heart and Hands Award during the Honoring Excellence Awards Ceremony at the Annual Leading Age Expo.

This expo recognizes individuals and organizations that put quality first, deliver excellence and inspire others to do the same. There are four individual awards and one organization award that are awarded annually.

The Heart and Hands Award is given to an individual who embraces person centered care and service through efforts that go beyond those normally considered within the position’s job description.

This individual demonstrates exceptional relationships with residents that provides special enrichment, increases quality of life to the residents and recognizes and responds to the residents needs and values.

This individual also recognizes opportunities to create personalized experiences and acts on those opportunities creating an enhanced experience for the resident.

“We are very fortunate to have (Thompson) on our team at Greenfield,” Greenfield Administrator Lynn Olds said. “She raises the standard for everyone who works in long-term care. We are incredibly proud of (Thompson) and excited to celebrate this honor with her.”

Greenfield has been providing care to area seniors since 1911. The retirement home originally began as the “Adeline Prouty Old Ladies Home” from a trust established by Adeline E. Prouty.

On December 1, 1911, they welcomed their first residents at 508 Park Avenue East in Princeton. In the 1970s, the Field Trust merged into the Prouty Trust.

The Field Trust was established by Clement V. Field in 1948 to provide a retirement home for men. Greenfield is still owned and operated by the Adeline E. Prouty Trust.