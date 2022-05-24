Locals cheer as the National Veterans Awareness Ride passes through Princeton

A group of local veterans and Flags of Freedom members were on hand to greet a group of veteran motorcycle riders as they passed Princeton on their cross country journey of remembrance of fallen soldiers.

The National Veterans Awareness Ride (NVAR) is a 13-day event each May in which riders cross the country from Auburn, CA to Washington, DC to honor fallen soldiers.

Each day of the ride, members visit veterans homes and hospitals while participating in memorial services, laying wreaths and visiting schools to talk with students about giving back to their communities, serving the nation and showing respect for military veterans.

The Princeton greeters, joined by former and current Princeton Police Chiefs Tom Root and Tom Kammerer, displayed one of the Flags of Freedom that fly at the Interstate 80 interchange to recognize those who lost their lives in service to the country.

For more information and to follow the progress of the ride, go to https://nvao.us/sitrepblogs/theride.php