Walnut native announced as co-artistic producing director at Festival 56

Walnut native Frank Monier has been promoted to be co-artistic producing director of Festival 56. Monier will be working alongside co-artistic director Tommy Iafrate to prepare for this year’s summer season.

“This job is really exciting for me, because I am able to pull in all the things I’ve learned about the business and the people I’ve worked with over the years and try to use that to produce a really successful and enlightening season of Festival 56,” Monier said.

Frank Monier began as an actor for Festival 56 in 2012 and has acted in several of productions over the years. Monier has managed the box office at the theatre, worked as an AmeriCorps volunteer, was a Camp 56 director and an assistant director.

Monier is currently a resident of New York City where he works as Covid Safety Manager for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of “Birthday Candles.”

“This job has been so fulfilling in ways that I couldn’t really know before going in,” Monier said. “Growing up, going to college and moving to New York, I have always had the big dream of performing in a Broadway show. However, even though this job is not on the stage, I have learned so much about the Broadway process.”

Monier described the Roundabout Theatre Company as being just like Festival 56, only on a grander scale. He is looking forward to being back in the Grace Performing Arts Center.

“Live theatre is ready to be back in Princeton and I’m so glad that we get to do it again in our home space,” Monier said. “Festival 56 is in my bones and I am so excited to be able to take part in such a big way this summer.”

Festival 56 is a professional theatre festival at the Grace Performing Arts Center located at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

This year’s festival will feature four live performances including “Elephant & Piggies ‘We are in a Play!’” which will run from Friday, June 24 to Saturday, July 2; “The Merry Wives of Windsor” which will run from Saturday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 27; Ronald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” which will run from Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 16 and “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” which will run from Friday, July 22 to Saturday, July 30.

For a full schedule or to purchase tickets for the upcoming performances, visit www.festival56.com.