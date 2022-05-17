WalMart invites Princeton residents to celebrate remodeled Supercenter

Princeton residents can get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at 2111 Claude Bailey Parkway.

The store will celebrate its ReGrand Opening with a ceremony, where residents are invited to enjoy complimentary food and beverages and meet the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Walmart representatives will also present a donation to Gateway Services, which provides services to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Other nonprofits to receive donations include The Princeton Theatre, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office K9 Search and Rescue unit and Buddy Bags, a non-profit working to end childhood hunger.

“We look forward to this opportunity to honor several important nonprofits in Princeton,” said Edita Lec, Walmart store manager. “We can’t wait for our customers to see all the great changes we’ve made to our store.”

The remodel includes several transformations such as three additional associate-manned checkout lanes which are intended to help customers save time.

The upgrades, including a more convenient Online Pickup location, are also intended to complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some store improvements that have been completed include and expanded grocery department, checkout improvements, moving the online grocery pickup, a new $1 shopping area and a grab and go deli/lunch items at the front of the store.

Walmart hopes to continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where and how they want including pickup, WalMart Pay and WalMart+.

To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.