Kewanee Church of Peace and State Road Church to host Christian Day Camp on June 11 in Neponset

The Kewanee Church of Peace and State Road Church will be offering a Christian Day Camp opportunity for local kids.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Well’s Barren Grove, located at 772 1110 North Ave. in Neponset. Rain date is scheduled for July 23.

This event will offer kids a chance to find God in the outdoors through bible studies, crafts, songs and games.

Lunch, snacks and water will be provided as kids are asked to bring a day pack with a reusable water bottle, bug repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

The group asks for kids to dress for the weather in layers if cool in the morning. No open-toed shoes or electronic devices will be allowed and a nurse/EMT will be on site.

Spaces are limited and sign-up can be completed at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_3T1g9elIN3muM4lJiuVqHevq-kCukpv0KP81rNrlESX7kw/viewform.



