May 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Kewanee Church of Peace and State Road Church to host Christian Day Camp on June 11 in Neponset

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kewanee Church of Peace and State Road Church will be offering a Christian Day Camp opportunity for local kids.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Well’s Barren Grove, located at 772 1110 North Ave. in Neponset. Rain date is scheduled for July 23.

This event will offer kids a chance to find God in the outdoors through bible studies, crafts, songs and games.

Lunch, snacks and water will be provided as kids are asked to bring a day pack with a reusable water bottle, bug repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

The group asks for kids to dress for the weather in layers if cool in the morning. No open-toed shoes or electronic devices will be allowed and a nurse/EMT will be on site.

Spaces are limited and sign-up can be completed at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_3T1g9elIN3muM4lJiuVqHevq-kCukpv0KP81rNrlESX7kw/viewform.