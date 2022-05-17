Early voting for upcoming primary election begins May 19 in Bureau County

Early voting for the June 28 General Primary Election will begin Thursday, May 19, at the Bureau County Clerk’s Office.

Voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Thursday, May 19, through Monday, June 27, at the Bureau County Clerk’s Office, 700 S. Main St., Princeton. Voting also will be available at this location from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, and Saturday, June 25.

Early voting also will be offered in various locations throughout Bureau County.

Voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 24, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

Early voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 24, at Spring Valley City Hall, 215 N. Greenwood St.

Voting will not be offered on Monday, June 20, at the Princeton Moose Lodge and Spring Valley City Hall because courthouse will be closed.

Voting by mail is available to anyone who is not able to make it to a poll location for early voting or for election day.

Bureau County has recently installed a new vote-by-mail drop box on the west side of the courthouse for anyone that can’t drop it off in the office during office hours.