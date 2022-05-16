Bureau County Sheriff’s Office accepting bids for mobile app through June 1

Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and the Bureau County Building and Grounds Committee are accepting bids for a Mobile App for the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office through June 1.

Documented specifications are available Monday through Friday during business hours at the Office of the Sheriff at Bureau County Courthouse located at 700 South Main Street Room 208 in Princeton or by Reed at sheriff@bureaucounty-il.gov.

Bids must be submitted to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 to be opened at the Building and Grounds Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m.