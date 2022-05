The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #125 in Princeton will hold its May meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at the legion building, located at 1549 W. Peru St.

Following the meeting the group will be assembling Memorial Day bags for Veterans at local retirement and nursing homes.

Those interested in become a member are invited to this meeting. The group is actively seek ing new members to ensure they can honor local Veterans.