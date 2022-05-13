Jeanne Hutchinson gifts donation to Princeton Public Library to improve fire suppression system

The Princeton Public Library received a donation from major contributor, Jeanne Hutchinson, to improve its fire suppression system.

Hutchinson and her late husband have provided funds in the past to for many large projects at the library, including the heating and cooling system.

The Lawton Local History Room in the Princeton Public Library will be outfitted with extra fire protection feature, as the room is home to the library’s most valuable items. The library’s board of trustees agreed to install a fire protection system that will suppress fires using a chemical that will not harm the often delicate and fragile material.

The library will also be changing the notification system of its fire suppression system. The new notification system will be more reliable and will not initiate a call to the facility contact when the internet connection prevents communication to the firebox.

An online application and received installation will help provide better communication and the ability to filter notifications accordingly.

The Princeton Public Library, the board of directors, staff, and patrons recognize and appreciate all the Hutchinson family in the effort to make the library a comfortable space for the people of Princeton.