Walnut man sentenced to three years for repeated driving with a revoked license

A Walnut man was sentenced by Judge Marc Bernabei to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class 4 felony of driving with a revoked license.

Christopher V. Anderson, 26, was sentenced on May 11 for the subsequent offense of driving while license revoked.

The sentence comes as the result of events which occured on March 1 as an officer from the Princeton Police Department observed a vehicle disregard a stop sign and identified the driver of the vehicle as Anderson.

Anderson then parked the vehicle and ran from the officer but was apprehended a short time later. It was discovered his driver’s license was revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol and had previously been convicted for driving while license revoked while revoked for DUI.

Anderson was prosecuted by First Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Briddick. He was represented by attorney Aaron Dyer.