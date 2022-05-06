Gateway Services to host annual Phone-A-Thon fundraiser on May 16

Gateway Services will host its annual Phone-A-Thon from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at Gateway Services, 406 S Gosse Blvd in Princeton.

The Phone-A-Thon is one of Gateway Services longest running and most successful fundraisers.

The goal for the Phone-A-Thon is to raise $35,000 for services and support for individuals at Gateway Services. Volunteer callers will reach out to friends of Gateway who have donated in past years.

If you miss their call, you can expect to receive a letter in the mail. If you are not on the mailing list for Gateway Services but are interested in donating to the Phone-A-Thon, they can be contacted at 815-875-4548.

Gateway Services has been providing services to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam Counties for 52 years.

Programs at Gateway Services to help individuals include community employment services, community day services, residential services, home-based support services, and community mental health counseling. Gateway Services also serves as the lead administrator for BPART public transportation in Bureau and Putnam counties.

For more information, visit Gateway Services website at www.gateway-services.org or visit them on Facebook.