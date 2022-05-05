Tiskilwa Historical Society to host Lincoln Scholar and look-alike, Kevin Wood, on May 9

Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to an evening of reminiscences by our 16th President Abraham Lincoln, as portrayed by noted Lincoln scholar and look-alike, Kevin Wood.

In a program beginning at 7:00 p.m. on May 9, the Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholar will present “From Obscurity to Greatness: Illinois and Lincoln, 1830 to 1861″ at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main.

The life and times of “The Great Emancipator,” as well as the beginnings of our young state will be brought to life by Wood, who will also engage the audience by asking questions and interacting with them.

Over the past twenty years, Wood has made 1,500 appearances in 31 states, plus Washington, DC, Canada and Spain.

From the year 1830 when the Lincoln family moved from Indiana to the state, Abraham Lincoln and Illinois both grew tremendously throughout the following thirty years.

Wood traces this timeline and encourages others to reflect on and learn from President Lincoln’s legacy.

The Museum on Main is housed in a brick structure, the former United Methodist Church, that has been standing since five years before Lincoln was elected President in 1860.

Tiskilwa Historical Society received a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council’s Road Scholar program to host Wood.

As with all the society’s events, this presentation is suitable for audience members of all ages and there is no charge for admission.

Following the program, a social time with refreshments will be held in Galleries 1 and 2, so that audience members can visit with friends as they view the museum’s collection.