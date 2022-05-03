Applications period now open for the Summer Agricultural Institute; due May 9

Applications are now available for this year’s Summer Agricultural Institute for the session that will be offered from Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10.

The program will be offered to preschool through high school educators who want to expand their classroom curriculum to include topics related to agriculture.

The Summer Agricultural Institute focuses on integrating hands-on activities and resources about the environment and agriculture into existing classroom curriculum.

Participants can expect in-class instruction about agriculture and the entire food and fiber system, consumer issues relating to agriculture, teaching innovations and resources available to them, field trips to farms or other production enterprises and/or agribusinesses, lab activities relating to science and agriculture in the classroom and free teaching materials.

Two graduate credits or professional development hours can be earned upon successful completion of the course.

The class will cost $100 to enroll and will cost $80 if a teacher is a Farm Bureau member or signs up as a member. Enrollment in the class will be limited to 30 participants.

Applications are available at the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 and the program will be offered at several locations in Bureau, Whiteside, and Lee counties.

Applications for the class will be due by Friday, May 6.



