Bureau County Law Enforcement Center is 98%-99% complete; Sheriff Reed states

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed released a statement on Friday, citing that the new law enforcement center and Sheriff’s Office is between 98% - 99% finished.

Reed mentioned that he has received questions from a number of Bureau County residents as to when the project will be completed.

The release states that the project has had to deal with a number of supply chain and construction material issues throughout the pandemic. Some of the more specific items needed for the jail facilities were on backorder for multiple months.

Reed also stated that one contractor working on the project was forced to cease construction on different occasions and had to send in three different crews due to illness.

After the project received its first DOC inspection, it was also determined that some additional masonry walls needed to be added. There were also imperfections in the number of glass panels that were delivered and had to be replaced.

While approaching the end of the construction process, Reed stated that it is possible that the department could be taking possession of the building in the next few weeks, but various technology and speciality items will still need to be installed.

Following the complete completion of the building, they will begin moving office equipment and personnel into the office. Following this step the corrections staff will need to be trained before they are able to house inmates.

“While it has taken longer than expected to finish this project, it is important to make sure things are done right and done right the first time,” Reed stated. “I am confident our contractor and architects have constructed a building that will serve out county for many years to come.”