Seatonville Community Church to host Alathea Concert

The Seatonville Community Church will host the Alathea duet at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Seatonville Community Church, 110 US-6, Seatonville. The concert will be free and open to the public.

Alathea, comprised of Mandee Radford Langley and Cristi Johnson, will perform a blend of folk, gospel and mountain melodies as they take stories from their own lives and weave them into relatable music.

Alathea creates and performs original and traditional music in what they call Front-Porch-style, from their roots in the Appalachian Mountains.

The duo uses eclectic instruments, modern harmonies and storytelling of life on the road while taking cues from nature, families and neighbors along the way.

Alathea has performed at festivals, concerts and events across the US, Europe and Asia.

A free-will offering will be taken at the concert to help cover expenses.