April 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Perfectly Flawed Earth Day

Volunteers assist not-for-profit group in cleaning up a stretch of the I-M Canal

By Kim Shute
Natalie Martin, a volunteer with Perfectly Flawed Foundation, thanks people who attended the Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday. Twelve miles of walkway along the Illinois-Michigan Canal starting at the Lock 14 Shelter near La Salle were spruced up. (Kim Shute)

Perfectly Flawed Foundation hosted its sixth annual cleanup at Lock 14 of the I-M Canal in La Salle on Saturday in recognition of Earth Day.

Officially, Earth Day was Friday.

Volunteers cleaned up walkways 6 miles in each direction of the lock. Canal Street, Creve Couer Hill and Millennium Park, home of a future pollinator garden, also received attention.

La Salle Public Library, a grant recipient, gave away pollinator seeds for native Midwestern plants. The University of Illinois Extension,provided healthy eating tips. Personnel from Illinois Department of Natural Resources was also on hand.

The event featured live music and other giveaways.

Singer-musician Nate Gonzales was part of the entertainment for the Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday at Illinois-Michigan Canal Lock 14 Shelter near La Salle. Josh Robson, who was not photographed, also performed. (Kim Shute)

Volunteers Kash Tomsha, Gianni Verucchi and Cecelia Verucchi participate in an Earth Day Cleanup on Saturday at Lock 14 Shelter along the Illinois-Michigan Canal near La Salle. The event was organized by the Perfectly Flawed Foundation. (Kim Shute)