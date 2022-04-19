Princeton Optimist and Rotary Clubs come together to carry on easter egg hunt traditions

Saturday marked the end of a tradition for the Princeton Optimist Club as their chapter will come to a close at the end of the year and the beginning of a new event for the Rotary Club of Princeton as they came together to carry on the tradition of the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“This year we partnered with the Optimist Club to learn the process of getting 5,000 eggs filled with candy and placed in time for the hunt to start,” Rotary Club President Tracy Grimmer said. “It is estimated the Optimist Club has hosted this fun event for kids for almost 50 years and we want to thank them for their dedication and commitment to our community.”

In the coming absence of the Princeton Optimist Club, The Rotary Club plans to pick up the easter favorite right where it left off.

“The Rotary Club of Princeton is honored to have the opportunity to pick up and continue this tradition going forward,” Grimmer said. “It was a joy to be there this past weekend as several generations brought their children and grandchildren to see the Easter Bunny and hunt eggs. If you grew up in Princeton at all, this is an Easter memory that you most likely have.”