Princeton Public Library to host second Widmark Wednesday on April 13

The Princeton Public Library’s spring film series, “Richard Widmark: From Actor to Producer,” will continue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 698 E Peru St.

Princeton’s hometown movie star acts in and produces a Korean War-era legal drama.

In the film, Widmark’s character, an Army colonel, investigates an apparent act of treason by an Army major while held in a North Korean POW camp.

Inexplicably, the major readily admits guilt and stubbornly refuses to defend himself, leading Widmark’s character to delve deeper into the mystery.

Widmark’s production company produced this 1957 movie, which will be shown with free admission.

The last of the three films produced by Widmark will be shown in May.

The library also has more than 50 Widmark film titles on DVD that can be checked out and viewed at home.