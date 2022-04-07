Bike Place to host Earth Day sale, repair, and bike donation day

Bike Place will be holding an Earth Day sale, repair and bike donation day on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 22 E. Columbus St. in Princeton.

Bike Place will have more than 300 for sale for 20 to 50% off retail prices, with proceeds from the sale to be used to provide free bicycles to those in need.

The sale will include bikes for tykes, girls’ and boys’ bikes for elementary school students, mountain bikes, road bikes and cruisers for adults.

Volunteers will be available to fix flat tires and provide minor repairs for Bike Place customers. A limited number of adult tricycles will also be available for sale.

Cyclists will be welcome to donate bicycles they no longer ride or contribute to the “Pedal It Forward’ program to provide free bikes.

For each bike sold, Bike Place gives away two more, with the goal of distributing 56 bikes during the sale.

“It’s our part in Earth Day recycling,” Bike Place spokesperson Kayla Greenwell said. “It’s a win-win-win. In three years we have kept several tons of old bicycles and tires out of the landfill. Every bike we rescue and repair is meant to play a part in making Princeton a more bicycle-friendly community.”

The Bike Place has distributed nearly 1900 bicycles throughout Bureau and LaSalle counties since 2018.



