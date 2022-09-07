Princeton Council approves NCICG partnership for community block grant

In a brief meeting on Tuesday, Princeton City Council approved the decision to enter into an agreement with North Central Illinois Council of Governments for administration of services for a community development block grant.

This action gives NCICG the ability to act on behalf of the City of Princeton for all acts involved in the application of the grant.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer stated that the intended use of the grant funds is for sanitary and sewer replacement on Marion Street.

Wittenauer also mentioned that this grant is one that the city has applied for a few times and has now been awarded.

As per the agreement, NCICG will handle the fulfillment of grant agreement conditions and requirements, fund management, reporting and day to day coordination.

“NCICG administers a fair number of the grants that we receive, because of the amount of paperwork and reports that have to be submitted in a timely manner,” Wittenauer said. “They work directly with the engineering companies to make sure reports are coming accurately.”

The cost of the services that are to be provided by NCICG are $27,000 and will be paid through the grant funds acquired and made on a periodic basis as agreed upon by both parties.

This agreement was unanimously approved by the Princeton City Council.

The council adjourned with plans for the next city council to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at City Hall.