Geno Caffarini sworn in as circuit judge, succeeding retiring Marc P. Bernabei

Bureau County State’s Attorney Geno Caffarini has been sworn in as a judge after he was selected to replace retiring Circuit Judge Marc P. Bernabei.

Caffarini’s appointment is effective Aug. 15 and will conclude Dec. 2, 2024. He will run for a six-year term in 2024.

“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment and thank Justice (Robert) Carter and the Illinois Supreme Court for this opportunity,” Caffarini said on May 27. “I look forward to serving the people of Bureau County and the 13th Judicial Circuit in this new role.”

Caffarini has served as Bureau County State’s Attorney since a 2015 appointment and won elections in 2016 and 2020. He had previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney first at the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and then the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office from 1987 to 2009.

From 2009 to 2015 he was an associate attorney at Anthony C. Raccuglia and Associates with a primary focus on civil litigation and personal injury/worker’s compensation.