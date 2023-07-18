Princeton High School registration opens July 24

Princeton High School District #500 will hold online registration for the 2023-2024 school year from Monday, July 24 through Monday, Aug. 14.

Registration is available through a student’s Teacherease account. Parents can update student information, view student orientation information, online forms, student fees and schedules.

The school also encourages parents to complete the free/reduced application that was recently mailed their homes in order to determine if a family qualifies for a fee waiver for student lunches and general fees.

Freshmen orientation will be held from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Students should enter through the flagpole door (door #3).

Sophomore, junior and senior orientation is from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Students should enter through the cafeteria door (door #4).

During these events, students will have their I.D. pictures taken in the cafeteria. All students will also have yearbook pictures taken at this time, but no payment will be due until parents have reviewed the student’s proofs.

Students will have an opportunity to tour the building, return online forms that are available for yearbooks, insurance waivers, pay registration fees and return any other forms. Chromebooks will be distributed and students will be given a 2023-2024 PHS Student Planner.

Registration for students new to the district or those who do not have access to a computer are by appointment only. To register, visit phs-il.org or call 815-875-3308.