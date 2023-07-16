July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

LaMoille Community Schools to host registration July 26

Registration will be at 801 S. Main St.

By Shaw Local News Network

The LaMoille Community Schools, which will begin the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, Aug, 15, will host its registration from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Jr./Sr. High School, located at 801 S. Main St. in LaMoille. (Shaw Media File Photo)

The LaMoille Community Schools, which will begin the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, Aug, 15, will host its registration from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Jr./Sr. High School, located at 801 S. Main St. in LaMoille.

Students with the the last name A-D will register from 2 to 3 p.m. while last names E-H will report from 3 to 4 p.m., I-M will report from 4 to 5 p.m., N-R will report from 5 to 6 p.m. and S-Z will report from 6 to 7 p.m.

Students who are new to the district will need to bring a copy of a certified birth certificate, which may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office in the county they were born in.

Registration fees for grades kindergarten through third grade is $25 while fourth through eighth grades will be $35 and high school will be $40.

Meals will be available at all schools at $3 for student lunch including milk, $4 for adult lunches, $2 for student breakfasts and $43.50 a semester for morning milk.

Contact the district office, located at 801 S. Main St., at 815-638-2018 if you are unable to make the scheduled registration time.