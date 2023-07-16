LaMoille Community Schools to host registration July 26

The LaMoille Community Schools, which will begin the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, Aug, 15, will host its registration from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Jr./Sr. High School, located at 801 S. Main St. in LaMoille.

Students with the the last name A-D will register from 2 to 3 p.m. while last names E-H will report from 3 to 4 p.m., I-M will report from 4 to 5 p.m., N-R will report from 5 to 6 p.m. and S-Z will report from 6 to 7 p.m.

Students who are new to the district will need to bring a copy of a certified birth certificate, which may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office in the county they were born in.

Registration fees for grades kindergarten through third grade is $25 while fourth through eighth grades will be $35 and high school will be $40.

Meals will be available at all schools at $3 for student lunch including milk, $4 for adult lunches, $2 for student breakfasts and $43.50 a semester for morning milk.

Contact the district office, located at 801 S. Main St., at 815-638-2018 if you are unable to make the scheduled registration time.