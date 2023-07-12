Walnut Masonic Lodge presents $4K in scholarships to Bureau Valley seniors

The Walnut Masonic Lodge presented $2,000 scholarships to Brooklynn Cade and Abigail Siri. Each recipient received a check for $1,000 to help with school expenses and another $1,000 will be added to their school accounts.

Brooklynn Cade is the daughter of Sarah Cook from Buda and will be attending Northern Iowa University in the fall. (Photo provided by Dan Yandel)

Abigail Siri is the daughter of Scott and Staci Siri from Walnut and will be attending Olivet Nazarene University. (Photo provided by Dan Yandel)

A dinner was held at the Masonic Lodge Hall to commemorate the scholarships as the recipients talked about what classes they will be taking and their plans for the future.

2023 was the first year the Masonic Lodge was able to give out two scholarships. The future plan is to include a scholarship for trade schools as well.