Princeton Rotary Club announces 2023 scholarship recipients

The Princeton Rotary Club has awarded five $2,500 Swan-Eickmeier Scholarships to graduating seniors of Princeton High School. The scholarship is named after Roger Swan and Roger Eickmeier, long-time members of the local rotary club and leaders in the community.

The 2023 scholarship recipients are Madison Doran, Kyle Jaeger, Lily Keutzer, Kailey Patterson and Isabella Whitfield.

Doran is the daughter of Dena May and Dave Doran and will attend the University of Iowa with plans to become a nurse.

Jaeger is the son of Dan and Carie Jaeger and plans to attend Illinois State University with a major in business.

Keutzer is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Keutzer and will be attending Indiana University with a major in professional aviation flight technology.

Patterson is the daughter of Mike and Jaime Patterson and will attend the University of Alabama with a major in music education.

Whitfield is the daughter of Jeremy and Victoria Whitfield and will attend the University of Illinois with hopes to become a neurosurgeon.

The $2,500 non-renewable scholarship is paid directly to a graduating PHS senior who intends to pursue a four-year college degree. Selection is based on academic achievement, extracurricular and community activities, letters of recommendation and an essay expressing how rotary service and ideals will play a role in their future.

2023 Princeton Rotary Scholarship recipients include (L-R) Lily Keutzer, Kyle Jaeger and Kailey Patterson. Scholarship Committee Member Joanne Sheldon is also pictured, second from the right. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

The Princeton Rotary also awarded two $500 Rotary Vocational Scholarships to Jarrett Carr and Carson Etheridge. Applicants must be a PHS graduating senior who is planning to attend a technical/ trade school or a vocational program at a community college.

Carr is the son of Amanda Carr and plans to attend North American Lineman Training Center.

Etheridge is the son of Scott and Andrea Etheridge and plans to attend Midwest Technical Institute to study welding and pipefitting.

Criteria for the vocational scholarship includes participation in community activities, letters of recommendation and an essay about what the student has learned through serving others.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through various events throughout the year. The number of recipients varies accordingly.

Since 2001, 85 scholarships have been awarded ranging from $500 to $2,500. To learn more about Princeton Rotary Club, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com.