Princeton’s Kyle Jaeger award Allegion’s 2023 LCN Engineering and Business Scholarship

Allegion’s LCN Operations in Princeton has announced that 2023 Princeton High School Graduate Kayle Jaeger has been awarded the 2023 LCN Engineering and Business Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded in the amount of $1,000 for four years, for a total of $4,000.

“I am very thankful to Allegion/LCN for their help in achieving my future goals,” Jaeger said. “Winning this scholarship will be put to good use toward tuition and lessen my financial burden.”

In high school, Jaeger participated in baseball for two years and golf for one year. He was also a member of the German Club, Concert Choir and Concert Band.

Jaeger plans to attend the State Farm College of Business at Illinois State University in the fall and will be working toward a degree in Business Administration.

Since 2018, the LCN Engineering and Business Scholarship has been awarded to one area student annually. Applications are accepted each year by May 1 and blind applications this year were reviewed by a five-member external and internal selection committee.