Malden Grade School honor roll: Second Quarter, 2023

Malden Grade School has announced its honor roll and high honor roll from the second quarter of 2023:

Honor roll -

5th grade: Spartan Foster, Gracelyn Morgan and Aidan Rossler

6th grade: Jackson Mehlbrech and Martin Smith

7th grade: Carter Rossler, Alaya Silva and Greta Wallace

8th grade: Corbin Cain, Konner Cain and Dominic Ugasco

High honor roll -

5th grade: Ella Linker

6th grade: Matthew Bohms, Aubrey Coats, Makayla McCarty, Joseph Perez and Kodi Stopka

7th grade: Susanna Bohms, Lane Goskusky, Haleigh Linker and Jameson Morse

8th grade: Emmaleigh Ames, Isabella Bauer, Danika Burden, Kiyrra Morris and Michel Sanchez Rodriques