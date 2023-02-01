Princeton High School Music Boosters to hold quilt fundraiser

The Princeton High School Music Boosters are sponsoring a quilt raffle fundraiser. The quilt was created and donated by Sandy Roseberg.

The quilt features Princeton colors, blue tigers paws and soft backing fabric. The quilt is approximately 60x76 inches.

Profits from the raffle will benefit the band and choir programs at Princeton High School. The winner will be drawn at the May ice cream social concert.

Tickets for the raffle are available for $1 each or 6 for $5 and are being sold during home sophomore boys home basketball games.

Tickets will also be available on Feb. 17 at the ‘Swingin’ Sweets’ Jazz Band event at the Princeton Moose Lodge. Tickets can also be bought through the Princeton Music Boosters Facebook page.

For more information, contact Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635 or Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465.