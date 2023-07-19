Bureau County Fairgrounds to host mobile food pantry distribution Aug. 3

The River Bend Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will host a distribution starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The event is provided in partnership with the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and the First Lutheran Church.

Registration begins at 9:15 a.m. and participants are asked to arrive no more than 30 minutes before the 10 a.m. distribution.

The distribution will be indoors and can take up to two hours. Participants are encouraged to bring laundry baskets to assist in the distribution.

Volunteers to assist in the event are always welcome. To learn more about the event or how to help, call 815-354-9026.