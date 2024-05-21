La Moille’s Allen School to host summer fun fair

The 21st Century Summer School Fun Fair is set June 3-6 and June 17-27 (closed on June 19) at Allen Grade School in La Moille, including a lesson on how to make funnel cakes. (Erica Benson)

The 21st Century Summer School Fun Fair is set June 3-6 and June 17-27 (closed on June 19) at Allen Grade School in La Moille.

The fair will meet 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays in the Allen Gym. The fair will be open to kindergarten through third grade students, featuring academic lessons in game format, ice cream and funnel cake making, STEM, social emotional learning, guest presenters and other activities.

For more information contact efredrickson@bhsroe.org. The 21st Century program is brought to the school district through a federal grant partnership between Allen Grade School and the Regional Office of Education.