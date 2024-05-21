Buda library to host preserves workshop

Preserve the Season will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda. (BCR file)

Preserve the Season will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Mason Memorial Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

Join Susan Glassman, nutrition and wellness educator, and learn about season produce and safe food preservation methods, such as canning, drying and freezing. During the workshop, participants will make freezer jam together and taste a sample.

Register at go.illinois.edu/budapreserveszn or call 815-224-0894, or the Buda library at 309-895-7701.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0894.