Princeton Community Band to host concert July 23

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will host a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The concert will feature soprano soloist and Princeton-native Susan Nelson. Nelson will be performing Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust” and Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”

Other concert selections will include “Lady of Spain,” “Korean Folk Rhapsody,” “The Golden Age of Rock and Roll,” “The Wild Westerns” and “Theme from New York, New York.”

The concert is free and all donations are accepted. Lawn chairs are suggested and refreshments are available from the Lions Club.