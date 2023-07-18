July 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Princeton Community Band to host concert July 23

Concert will be at 6 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
The concert will feature soprano soloist and Princeton-native Susan Nelson. Nelson will be performing Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust and Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”

The concert will feature soprano soloist and Princeton-native Susan Nelson. Nelson will be performing Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust and Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.” (Photo provided by Ann Lusher)

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will host a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The concert will feature soprano soloist and Princeton-native Susan Nelson. Nelson will be performing Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust” and Gershwin’s “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”

Other concert selections will include “Lady of Spain,” “Korean Folk Rhapsody,” “The Golden Age of Rock and Roll,” “The Wild Westerns” and “Theme from New York, New York.”

The concert is free and all donations are accepted. Lawn chairs are suggested and refreshments are available from the Lions Club.