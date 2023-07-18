Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold lunch and learn event Aug. 4

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its next lunch and learn event for chamber members from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Prouty Building, located at 435 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The presentation for the event will held by the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office and will cover what small business owners need to know about Illinois State Law including retirement plan requirements.

Lunch will be provided by Jimmy Johns at the cost of $15 per person. Registration is required for lunch and can be done by contacting the chamber at 815-875-2616 by Aug. 2.

Payment can be made by check or cash prior to the event date or the day of. An invoice will be sent for payments not received.