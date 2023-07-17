One injured in Sunday evening structure fire in Princeton

The Princeton Fire Department was alerted to a structure fire at 7:49 p.m. on July 16 at 19222 1750 North Ave. in Princeton.

Princeton Engine 811 arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the front door and eaves of a small two-story residential structure.

Engine 811 used a preconnected hoseline to extinguish the fire in the living room area of the home. An overhaul was done to the living room with no fire extension to other parts of the home.

The fire was deemed under control at 8:02 p.m. and was designated as extinguished at 8:10 p.m.

Smoke detectors were present at the scene and in working order. The cause of the fire was determined as electrical.

One civilian was injured and received medical attention. The name of the occupant is not being released at this time. No firefighters were injured during the call.

Aside from the Princeton Fire Department, Bureau, Wyanet, Malden, Walnut, Ohio and Amboy departments responded to the MABAS box alarm 101.