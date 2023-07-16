Festival 56′s performance of ‘Twelfth Night’ cancelled due to vandalism

Festival 56 announced on Saturday evening that its July 16 performance of “Twelfth Night” in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton had been cancelled due to vandalism of the set.

The organization posted to its Facebook page that the “set and the lighting towers have been significantly damaged.”

Festival 56 asked for the public’s patience in determining how the damaged items could be replaced or repaired so the performances can continue.

“Twelfth Night” is a show from William Shakespeare that was scheduled to take place on Sunday and Wednesday nights through Aug. 2 in Soldiers and Sailors Park.

More information regarding the performances will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit festival56.com or https://www.facebook.com/festival56drama/.