Princeton Community Band to perform June 18 at Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will present a concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured in the concert will be tuba soloist Deborah Shofner, of Sycamore. Shofner will be performing “A Touch of Tuba,” by Art Dedrick. Also featured in the concert are a variety of musical pieces, including “Amparita Roca,” “The Red Covered Bridge” by Robert Sheldon, a medley of tunes from the movie musical “Grease,” “Thriller,” by Michael Jackson, “Cool,” from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and several other selections.

The concert is free. All donations are accepted. The band is a 501c3 organization. Lawn chairs are suggested. Refreshments are available from the Lions Club. In case of rain, the concert will be in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Junior High School, 302 W. Central Ave. Use the west entrance.