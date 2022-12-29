Dixon woman sentenced to 4 years prison for Princeton gas station theft

A 39-year-old Dixon woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a theft from a Road Ranger gas station in Princeton.

Crystal Holland, 39, of Dixon, was employed as the general manager at Road Ranger in Princeton between Aug. 21, 2021, and July 10, 2022, and failed to make daily bank deposits of business proceeds on numerous dates in 2021 and 2022, the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to felony theft, and along with her four year sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections, she was ordered to pay $97,290 in restitution to the theft victim.

Holland was represented by Public Defender Ray Nolasco. Bureau County First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka prosecuted the case and Judge James Andreoni issued the sentence.