Central Bank announces staff changes

Central Bank Illinois has announced staff changes for the organization moving forward. The business is headquartered in Geneseo and has branches located in Peru, Princeton, Rochelle and more.

Ed Wolf recently joined Central Bank Illinois as a vice president – senior loan officer. He is responsible for developing loan relationships with a focus on Commercial and Agricultural lending. With his banking experience, education and work ethic, Wolf looks to be an asset as the business expands into the Sterling-Rock Falls market.

Originally, from Walnut, IL, Wolf grew up on the family farm where he was involved in all aspects of corn and soybean production, as well as raising livestock. Wolf is a graduate of Walnut High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Augustana College.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Ed to Central Bank,” said Rick Clary, community bank president for Central Bank Illinois in Princeton. “His previous experience makes him a valuable addition to our bank and loan team serving the entire market area.”

Kristine Kinmon joined Central Bank Illinois as branch deposit operations officer. Kinmon has a customer service background and hopes to bring leadership skills to her new position. As branch deposit operations officer, Kinmon will oversee operations at the new branch expansion in Sterling-Rock Falls.

“Kristi has shown that she is highly organized with strong attention to detail, exactly what is needed to manage branch operations.” Clary said. “Her wide range of experience and customer service skills makes her an asset to both the bank and to our customers. We are pleased she has joined our organization.”

Kinmon earned her A.A.S. accounting degree from Sauk Valley Community College.

Payton Shipp joined Central Bank Illinois as an assistant vice president, agriculture – commercial loan officer.

He is responsible for developing loan relations with a focus on small business and farm lending. With his education and banking experience, Shipp hopes to be able to begin contributing his expertise immediately in the lending area and within the bank as a whole.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Payton to Central Bank, Clary said. “His previous experience as a loan officer makes him an extremely valuable addition to our entire market area.”

Shipp earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville in agricultural business with a minor in crop and soil science. Payton currently serves as the vice president of the Rock River Marketing organization.