IF YOU WERE AN ICE CREAM FLAVOR, WHAT WOULD IT BE!

Vanilla? Chocolate Chip? Rocky Road? Take this fun “What Ice Cream Flavor Are You Quiz” to find out and you will get entered to win. One lucky participant will be selected at random to win a $25 Visa Gift Card. Enter now through August 26th!

Take the quiz here.

Have fun and good luck!

Thanks you to our special sponsors:

CMJ Tree Service

Country Cupboard

Helmer-Shields Funeral Home

Northern Insurance

McDonalds