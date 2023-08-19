2023 BCR boys soccer preview capsules

DePue-Hall
Coach: Martin Moreno
Top returners: Fransico Moreno, sr., F; Osvaldo Morales, jr., MF; Juan Raya, jr. GK; Nathan Harrison, sr., D; Juan Rigoberto, jr. F; Gabriel Cano, so., MF; Noah Mzoughi, sr., D.
Key newcomers: Bobby Rios, fr., F.
Worth noting: The Little Giants are very experienced after losing only three starters from last year’s team. Moreno is expected to once again be the team’s offensive leader after recording 22 goals last season, while Morales had 10 goals as a center midfielder last fall. Harrison and Mzoughi will lead the defense in front of Raya for DePue-Hall. “The strengths of this year’s team are we are going to work hard and fix mistakes,” Martin Moreno said. .... The Little Giants will open the season in DePue Monday vs. Orion-Sherrard.
Princeton
Coach: David Gray
Last year’s record: 3-21-1
Top returners: Asa Gartin, jr., MF; Chase Sims, jr., MF; Michael Smith, sr., D
Worth noting: The Tigers have increased numbers this season with 23 in the program. “One important thing is we have a number of new players,” Gray said. “Our numbers have bounced back and this season we will have 23 players. This in itself should help translate to more success. … I think the strength of the team is that the guys want to be here. They want to play and they put forth the effort everyday. We have so many new players that it is difficult to say what we will look like on the field but the boys have been working hard and have great attitudes.” Gray said the Tigers won’t have one go-to scorer, but will instead rely on a number of different players to score. “I think our goals are to improve throughout the season and try to be at our best come playoff time,” Gray said. “A more tangible goal would be to increase our number of wins from last season.” ... Other returning players are senior Eli Skaggs, juniors Aaron Cano, Phillip Goodale, Rashawn Phillips and Izaiah Smallwood and sophomores Levi Boggs, Landon Davis, Aaron Eckberg, Landan Fairbanks and Jacoby Smallwood. The Tigers have gained senior newcomers Ben Anderson and Josh Orwig. The freshmen class is eight strong with Ethan Bacorn, Chase Castner, Dominick Davies, Jack Ellis, Blake Miller, Parker Nink, Tyler Vandeventer and Martis Trunk. ... The Tigers will open the season at home Tuesday vs. LaSalle-Peru.