August 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Kenney Jones, Karen Taylor win Hidden Lake Club championships

By Kevin Hieronymus

SHEFFIELD - Kenney Jones and Karen Taylor repeated as Hidden Lake Golf Course club champions in tournament play on Aug. 12-13.

Jones shot 135 to claim the men’s club championship from the blue tees with Jack Gustafson taking second with 141. Steve Hayes won A Flight with a 160 and Joe Buckman took second with a 163. Tom Zenger won B Flight at 161.

From the Silver Tees, the club championship was won by Dave Taylor with 148 and second was Gary Humphrey with 176. A Flight winner was Denny Desplinter (158) with Mike Williams (161) second. B Flight winner was Dave Kaiser with 170 and Mark Crosby (177) second.

Karen Taylor repeated as the ladies champion with a 171 and second went to Pat Corwin (179). Beth Van Vooren won the A flight with 190 followed by Karen Mangold (Buckman) with 193.