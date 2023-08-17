August 17, 2023
Blue-White Night Friday at Princeton High School

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Fans of the Princeton Tigers can meet their favorite teams and players Friday night at Bryant Field.

Introductions of fall sport activities will begin at 5:45 p.m., including marching band, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, pom pons, cheerleaders, boys soccer, volleyball and football.

The poms and cheer squad will perform at 6:20 p.m.

There will be a boys soccer scrimmage at 6:30 p.m.

There is no football scrimmage.

The volleyball teams will hold their own “Meet the Tigers” night and scrimmage at 6 p.m. in Prouty Gym.