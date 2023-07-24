July 24, 2023
BCR roundup for Monday, July 24: Spring Valley wins first two game at State Minor League tourney

Spring Valley Senior League off to 2-1 start in Central Regional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Spring Valley swept their way through the District 20 Minor League Softball Tournament, defeating Princeton, 10-1, Spring Valley advances to the State Tournament on Saturday hosted by District 20. It will face the District 10 champion at 12:30 p.m. at LaSalle St. Mary's and then at 4 p.m. at McKinley Park in Peru against District 9.

The Spring Valley All-Stars are off to a fast start in the State Minor League Softball Tournament hosted by District 20.

Spring Valley swept both of its games in pool play Saturday, defeating River Forest (District 10) 2-0 and Western Springs (District 9) 10-0.

Spring Valley will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKinley Park in Peru, awaiting the winner of Monday’s game between Western Springs and Tri-Cities (District 13)

Senior League Baseball

The Spring Valley All-Stars bounced back from an opening loss in the Central Region Senior League Tournament, to win its next two.

Spring Valley beat Wisconsin 13-1 Monday morning and will return to action at 5:30 p.m. tonight against Michigan at Washington Park in Peru.

Over the weekend, Spring Valley beat Missouri 11-1 on Sunday and lost 4-2 to Michigan in Saturday’s opener.

The tournament runs through Wednesday at Washington Park.