District 20 scoreboard, Sunday, July 16

Here’s a rundown of District 20 baseball and softball tournament scores/pairings for Sunday, July 16
Minor League Baseball
Saturday, July 14
Streator 5, Ottawa American 0
Sunday, July 15
Title - Peru vs. Streator, 12:30 p.m. (at Ott. American)
Major League Baseball
Sunday, July 9
Title - (2) Oglesby 10, (5) Ottawa American 0
Junior League Baseball
Monday, July 10
Ottawa National 5, Streator 4
Title - Streator 15, Ottawa National 5
9-11 Baseball
AT PERU
Friday, July 14
Title - Streator 7, Peru 2
Senior League Baseball
Friday, July 14
Spring Valley 9, Peru 4
Saturday, July 15
Title - Spring Valley 11, Peru 1 (Spring Valley will play in Central Regional starting July 22)
Minor League Softball
AT PERU
Tuesday, July 11
Princeton 15, Oglesby 0
Peru 17, Bi-County 5
Thursday, July 13
Utica 14, Mendota 4
Spring Valley 16, LaSalle 6
Friday, July 14
Oglesby 25, Bi-County 10
Mendota vs. LaSalle, ppd.
Saturday, July 15
Game 6 - LaSalle 20, Mendota 5
Game 7 - Princeton 8, Peru 2
Game 8 - Spring Valley 13, Utica 0
Sunday, July 16
Utica 12, Oglesby 2
Peru 6, LaSalle 5
Monday, July 17
Game 11 - Princeton vs. Spring Valley, 5:45 p.m.
Game 12 - Utica vs. Peru, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
Game 13 - Winner 12 vs. loser 11, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
Title - Winners 11-13, 5:45 p.m., if necessary, 7:30 p.m.
Major League Softball
AT OGLESBY
Thursday, July 13
Oglesby 7, Bi-County 2
Title - Oglesby 6, Bi-County 5
Junior League Softball
AT MARK
Friday, July 7
LaSalle 13, Bi-County 7
Title - Bi-County 9, LaSalle 8