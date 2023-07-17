July 17, 2023
Shaw Local
District 20 scoreboard, Sunday, July 16

By Kevin Hieronymus
District 20

District 20

Here’s a rundown of District 20 baseball and softball tournament scores/pairings for Sunday, July 16

Minor League Baseball

Saturday, July 14

Streator 5, Ottawa American 0

Sunday, July 15

Title - Peru vs. Streator, 12:30 p.m. (at Ott. American)

Major League Baseball

Sunday, July 9

Title - (2) Oglesby 10, (5) Ottawa American 0

Junior League Baseball

Monday, July 10

Ottawa National 5, Streator 4

Title - Streator 15, Ottawa National 5

9-11 Baseball

AT PERU

Friday, July 14

Title - Streator 7, Peru 2

Senior League Baseball

Friday, July 14

Spring Valley 9, Peru 4

Saturday, July 15

Title - Spring Valley 11, Peru 1 (Spring Valley will play in Central Regional starting July 22)

Minor League Softball

AT PERU

Tuesday, July 11

Princeton 15, Oglesby 0

Peru 17, Bi-County 5

Thursday, July 13

Utica 14, Mendota 4

Spring Valley 16, LaSalle 6

Friday, July 14

Oglesby 25, Bi-County 10

Mendota vs. LaSalle, ppd.

Saturday, July 15

Game 6 - LaSalle 20, Mendota 5

Game 7 - Princeton 8, Peru 2

Game 8 - Spring Valley 13, Utica 0

Sunday, July 16

Utica 12, Oglesby 2

Peru 6, LaSalle 5

Monday, July 17

Game 11 - Princeton vs. Spring Valley, 5:45 p.m.

Game 12 - Utica vs. Peru, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Game 13 - Winner 12 vs. loser 11, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Title - Winners 11-13, 5:45 p.m., if necessary, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Softball

AT OGLESBY

Thursday, July 13

Oglesby 7, Bi-County 2

Title - Oglesby 6, Bi-County 5

Junior League Softball

AT MARK

Friday, July 7

LaSalle 13, Bi-County 7

Title - Bi-County 9, LaSalle 8