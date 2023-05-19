Girls track: Princeton brings ‘thunder and lightning’ to Charleston

CHARLESTON - Princeton brought some “Thunder and Lightning” to the IHSA Class 2A Girls State Track & Field Meet.
Junior Morgan Foes provided the “Thunder,” competing in the shot put and discus. Freshmen teammate Camryn Driscoll carried some “Lightning,” running in the 400 meters.
Foes advances to Saturday’s finals in the discus, ranked No. 4 in Friday’s prelims with a throw of 114-9 1/4. The only girls ahead of her are Alice Mihas of Chicago Latin at 132-6 1/2, Olivia Marshal of Geneseo at 121-8 1/2 and Tiana Foreman of Burlington Central at 116-1.
In the shot, Foes came in 17th (34-2 1/4) and did not advance. The best throw of the day was turned in by Claire Allen of Sandwich at 42-11.
Driscoll was 16th in the 400 meters with a time of 59.78 and did not advance. The fastest time was ran by Kankakee sophomore Naomi Bey-Osborne in 56.12.
Foes will join Bureau Valley’s Jillian Hulsing (high jump) and St. Bede’s Anna Lopez (triple jump), Lily Bosnich (300 hurdles) and 4x100 and 4x200 relays in the 1A meet, in Saturday’s finals at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern lllinois University.