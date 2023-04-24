Girls basketball: Princeton’s Olivia Gartin signs with Sauk Valley

Olivia Gartin wanted to continue to play basketball at the next level and found a good fit at Sauk Valley Community College.
It’s close enough from home where she could commute from home if she chooses to and provides a good avenue for a career in nursing.
Gartin signed with Sauk on Friday at PHS, joined by family and friends.
“I decided to pursue my academic and athletic career at Sauk because I love the environment that the community has to offer,” she said. “I had the opportunity to tour their nursing program and was just amazed by the way that they incorporate real life scenarios.”
Gartin took part in a historic run at Princeton. The Tigresses won the first two conference championships (Three Rivers East) in school history, including a school-best 27-5 record this season.
She was an unanimous Three Rivers East selection and was named as the Co-Bureau County Republican Player of the Year with freshman teammate Keighley Davis.
Gartin led PHS in rebounding (6.4) while averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 steals and 2.2 assists.
Sauk is coached by former Erie-Prophetstown High School coach Julie Schroeder-Ranz. The Skyhawks went 9-22 last year.
Gartin’s sister, Miya, will return for her sophomore season on the Sauk volleyball team.