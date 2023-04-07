Baseball: Welcome to the ‘Tiger Pen’ at Princeton

There’s a lot of changes at Princeton High School’s Prather Field baseball diamond this spring.

Some bigger than others.

A new indoor hitting facility has been erected along side the right field foul line.

It is big - 104 x 40 (16 feet high on the inside) - appearing as if Noah’s Ark has landed on the field.

Welcome to the “Tiger Pen.”

“It’s just a great thing. It’s something we’ve needed for years so I’m glad we could pull together for the kids,” Tiger baseball coach Wick Warren said.

The “Tiger Pen” will serve as a multi-use facility with a turf floor, accommodating the PHS baseball and softball teams as well as the Logan Junior high softball team.

“We can put two, full 70 feet, 4 x 14 batting cages in and still have 10 feet in the middle for a pitching alley with a mound on it. That will still leave us a 50 x 40 area for stations and ground balls and all kind of stuff to work drills,” Warren said.

“We’re going to have a conference room, a big screen TV, a router so we can throw up videos for the kids to go over drills and then go out and implement the drill. Even on a bad day, they’re going to be able to step out here and throw long toss and then come back in.”

There will be a double bullpen coming off the west end of the facility just like they had on the third base.

The Tigers have shifted their home dugout from the third base side to first base to have easier access to the new facility before games.

Warren said the facility will be heated at some point.

Former Tiger dad Doug Compton has been the general contractor for the project and “is doing a great job,” Warren said.

Warren and his wife, Laura, who live just down the street from the Tiger Pen, donated a gift to cover the cost of the project.

“It’s something I wanted to do and she fully supports it. I’m just sorry we couldn’t get it in place five or six years ago. But I’ve still got one Reinhardt (Jordan) left,” he said.