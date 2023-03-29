March 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

BCR roundup for March 28: Princeton’s Danny Cihocki spins no-hitter

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton pitcher Danny Cihocki fires a pitch against Hall Friday night at Kirby Park.

Princeton's Danny Cihocki spun a no-hitter in a 2-0 win at Prophetstown Tuesday. (Mike Vaughn)

Danny Cihocki pitched a no-hit gem, lifting Princeton to a 2-0 win over host Erie-Prophetstown Tuesday at Prophetstown.

The senior right-hander fanned 18 batters over the seven-inning, complete game. He walked a batter in the second inning and another in the fifth and hit a batter in the sixth.

Only three E-P batters put the ball in play

The Tigers managed just three hits off E-P starter Bryce Jeppson before collecting three in the top of the seventh, including a RBI single by Luke Smith to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Noah LaPorte led off the rally with a base hit and stole second and third before scoring on Smith’s hit.

In the first, leadoff man Ryan Brucker was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch, stole third base and scored on a RBI groundout by Jordan Reinhardt to give the Tigers a quick 1-0 lead.

Cihocki doubled in the fourth, but did not score. Jimmy Starkey, Augie Christiansen and Brucker also hit safely.

In other area games Tuesday

Hall beat Ottawa 19-3

El-Paso Gridley beat St. Bede 4-1

SOFTBALL

Rockridge 15, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets tied the IHSA record for most consecutive wins with 69. They are two-time defending 2A State champions.

Senior Isa Ibarra had the lone hit for the Tigresses.