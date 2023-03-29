BCR roundup for March 28: Princeton’s Danny Cihocki spins no-hitter

Danny Cihocki pitched a no-hit gem, lifting Princeton to a 2-0 win over host Erie-Prophetstown Tuesday at Prophetstown.
The senior right-hander fanned 18 batters over the seven-inning, complete game. He walked a batter in the second inning and another in the fifth and hit a batter in the sixth.
Only three E-P batters put the ball in play
The Tigers managed just three hits off E-P starter Bryce Jeppson before collecting three in the top of the seventh, including a RBI single by Luke Smith to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Noah LaPorte led off the rally with a base hit and stole second and third before scoring on Smith’s hit.
In the first, leadoff man Ryan Brucker was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch, stole third base and scored on a RBI groundout by Jordan Reinhardt to give the Tigers a quick 1-0 lead.
Cihocki doubled in the fourth, but did not score. Jimmy Starkey, Augie Christiansen and Brucker also hit safely.
In other area games Tuesday
Hall beat Ottawa 19-3
El-Paso Gridley beat St. Bede 4-1
SOFTBALL
Rockridge 15, Princeton 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets tied the IHSA record for most consecutive wins with 69. They are two-time defending 2A State champions.
Senior Isa Ibarra had the lone hit for the Tigresses.