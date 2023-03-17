2022-23 All-BCR Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Ali Bosnich (St. Bede-Jr./C)
Season at a glance: The Bedan center was the area’s leading scorer (16.6 ppg) and rebounder (8.0 rpg). Bosnich shot 35 percent from the field and 63 percent from the free throw line. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.
McKenna Christiansen (Hall-Jr./G)
Season at a glance: The junior guard led the Devils in scoring at 12.7 ppg. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals. She was a repeat unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick.
Keighley Davis (Princeton-Fr./F)
Season at a glance: The freshman forward made a big splash, leading the Three Rivers East champs in scoring at 11.3 ppg, while averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals. She was unanimously named First Team TRAC East All-Conference.
Olivia Gartin (Princeton-Sr./G)
Season at a glance: A big cog into one of the best two-year runs of PHS girls team history, Gartin led PHS in rebounding (6.4) while averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 steals and 2.2 assists. She will play at Sauk Valley next year. Gartin was a repeat First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection, this time unanimously.
Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley-Jr./G)
Season at a glance: The Storm’s point guard raised her game to a higher level this year, averaging 13.8 points, second best in the area, while averaging 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists. She was unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference.
SECOND TEAM
Camryn Driscoll (Princeton-Fr./G)
Season at a glance: The freshman made an impact for the Three Rivers East champs, averaging 6.5 points, averaging 2.1 steals and 1.2 assists with season-highs of 24 points and seven 3-pointers. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Miyah Fox (Princeton-Jr./G)
Season at a glance: Fox’s impact on her team was shown being voted as MVP by her teammates. She averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Mariah Hobson (Princeton-Sr./G)
Season at a glance: The senior point guard dished out an area-best 3.4 assists a game. Hobson also averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 steals. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Promise Giacometti (Hall-Sr./F)
Season at a glance: Giacometti lived up to all of her promise for the Devils, averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
Kate Stoller (Bureau Valley-Jr./G)
Season at a glance: The Storm junior guard put up solid numbers across the board, averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and team-highs for steals (2.1) and assists (1.4). She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kristal De La Torre (St. Bede-Sr./G), Veronica Fitzgerald (DePue-Jr./G), Ella Hermes (St. Bede-Jr./G), Jaden Jones (Hall-Sr./G), Taylor Neuhalfen (Bureau Valley-So./G), Toni Newton (Hall-Sr./C), Isa Ibarra (Princeton-Sr./F), Erin May (Princeton-Sr./C)