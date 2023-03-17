March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

2022-23 All-BCR Girls Basketball Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Olivia Gartin fires away against Seneca Friday at St. Bede. PHS won 47-45 to claim third place in the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic.

Princeton's Olivia Gartin was a repeat First Team All-BCR and Three Rivers East selection. (Mike Vaughn)

FIRST TEAM

Ali Bosnich (St. Bede-Jr./C)

Season at a glance: The Bedan center was the area’s leading scorer (16.6 ppg) and rebounder (8.0 rpg). Bosnich shot 35 percent from the field and 63 percent from the free throw line. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Ali Bosnich

Ali Bosnich

McKenna Christiansen (Hall-Jr./G)

Season at a glance: The junior guard led the Devils in scoring at 12.7 ppg. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals. She was a repeat unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference pick.

McKenna Christiansen

McKenna Christiansen

Keighley Davis (Princeton-Fr./F)

Season at a glance: The freshman forward made a big splash, leading the Three Rivers East champs in scoring at 11.3 ppg, while averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals. She was unanimously named First Team TRAC East All-Conference.

Keighley Davis

Keighley Davis

Olivia Gartin (Princeton-Sr./G)

Season at a glance: A big cog into one of the best two-year runs of PHS girls team history, Gartin led PHS in rebounding (6.4) while averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 steals and 2.2 assists. She will play at Sauk Valley next year. Gartin was a repeat First Team Three Rivers East All-Conference selection, this time unanimously.

Olivia Gartin

Olivia Gartin

Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley-Jr./G)

Season at a glance: The Storm’s point guard raised her game to a higher level this year, averaging 13.8 points, second best in the area, while averaging 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 assists. She was unanimously named Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Kate Salisbury

Kate Salisbury

SECOND TEAM

Camryn Driscoll (Princeton-Fr./G)

Season at a glance: The freshman made an impact for the Three Rivers East champs, averaging 6.5 points, averaging 2.1 steals and 1.2 assists with season-highs of 24 points and seven 3-pointers. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Miyah Fox (Princeton-Jr./G)

Season at a glance: Fox’s impact on her team was shown being voted as MVP by her teammates. She averaged 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Miyah Fox

Miyah Fox

Mariah Hobson (Princeton-Sr./G)

Season at a glance: The senior point guard dished out an area-best 3.4 assists a game. Hobson also averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 steals. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Mariah Hobson

Mariah Hobson

Promise Giacometti (Hall-Sr./F)

Season at a glance: Giacometti lived up to all of her promise for the Devils, averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Promise Giacometti

Promise Giacometti

Kate Stoller (Bureau Valley-Jr./G)

Season at a glance: The Storm junior guard put up solid numbers across the board, averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and team-highs for steals (2.1) and assists (1.4). She was named Second Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Kate Stoller

Kate Stoller

HONORABLE MENTION

Kristal De La Torre (St. Bede-Sr./G), Veronica Fitzgerald (DePue-Jr./G), Ella Hermes (St. Bede-Jr./G), Jaden Jones (Hall-Sr./G), Taylor Neuhalfen (Bureau Valley-So./G), Toni Newton (Hall-Sr./C), Isa Ibarra (Princeton-Sr./F), Erin May (Princeton-Sr./C)