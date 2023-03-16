BCR Roundup for Wednesday, March 15: Madison Smith fans 15 in Bureau Valley opening win

Sophomore Madison Smith struck out 16 to pitch the Bureau Valley softball team to a 5-2 win over Princeville in its season opener Wednesday in Manlius.
Liana Ledergerber led the Storm at the plate with two hits and a RBI. Lesleigh Maynard and Carly Reglin also had RBI hits. Abby Jamison and Smith each doubled while Stabler tripled.
Next door on the baseball diamond, the Storm routed Princeville 11-0.
In other area baseball games:
Hall defeated Putnam County 15-10 in Granville
Coal City beat Marquette 3-1
Henry blanked Lexington 11-0
In other area softball games:
Putnam County beat Stark County 10-3