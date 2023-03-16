March 15, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR Roundup for Wednesday, March 15: Madison Smith fans 15 in Bureau Valley opening win

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley Storm

Sophomore Madison Smith struck out 16 to pitch the Bureau Valley softball team to a 5-2 win over Princeville in its season opener Wednesday in Manlius.

Liana Ledergerber led the Storm at the plate with two hits and a RBI. Lesleigh Maynard and Carly Reglin also had RBI hits. Abby Jamison and Smith each doubled while Stabler tripled.

Next door on the baseball diamond, the Storm routed Princeville 11-0.

In other area baseball games:

Hall defeated Putnam County 15-10 in Granville

Coal City beat Marquette 3-1

Henry blanked Lexington 11-0

In other area softball games:

Putnam County beat Stark County 10-3